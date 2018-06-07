Bud Dupree wants to be a double-digit sack guy for Steelers

Getty Images

As he gets set to enter his fourth season in the NFL, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree wants to be more productive as a pass rusher.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Dupree believes he can get to double-digit sacks with Pittsburgh this year after feeling he left too many sacks on the field last season.

“I just left double-digit sacks on the field,” Dupree said. “I still can get double-digit sacks even though I’m in coverage a lot. I just have to capitalize on my opportunities. I’ve just got to close the deal.”

Dupree had a career-high six sacks last season with the Steelers. He has 14.5 sacks in 38 career games over his first three years in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers have been able to produce talented linebackers for years, they haven’t had an outside linebacker get at least 10 sacks since James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley had 10.5 and 10 sacks, respectively, in 2010. As a former first-round pick, the Steelers will have a decision to make on Dupree’s fifth-year option after this season. A double-digit sack season from Dupree would certainly ensure the team will do so.