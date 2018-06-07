Burner accounts shorten the fuse of Bryan Colangelo’s career

Getty Images

It took longer than expected, but as expected the burner account saga has ended the tenure of 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo.

And while this has nothing to do with football on the surface, it has everything to do with football because the same kind of thing could happen in football.

Indeed, it already has, with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s wife using a not-secret-enough account to defend Goodell and attack his critics. The potential problem quickly subsided for Goodell despite plenty of unanswered questions (like whether he knew about the account, or whether he actively encouraged it), in large part because Mrs. Goodell wasn’t sharing confidential information or attacking league employees, players, etc.

In a recent visit to the #PFTPM podcast, former NFL V.P. of officiating Mike Pereira explained that Goodell’s reaction to the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal was to be grateful it didn’t happen to the NFL, but to move forward as if it did. The NFL and its teams should take the same approach in response to the Colangelo situation.

In conducting the investigation that led to the conclusion that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, was responsible for the burner accounts, the 76ers used the same firm that brought Ted Wells to a pair of NFL scandals — the 2013 Dolphins bullying scandal and the 2015 #DeflateGate saga.

And that’s not the only parallel to #DeflateGate; the investigation concluded that Bottini deleted the contents of her iPhone by executing a factory reset before surrendering it for examination.