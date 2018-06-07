Chidobe Awuzie playing corner for now but is fine with playing safety

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Chidobe Awuzie with a plan of playing him at safety, but he spent his rookie season at cornerback, starting six games.

Awuzie has remained at corner this offseason, though the team has floated the idea of playing him at safety if they need help there.

Awuzie said he has no preference.

“Corner, safety, nickel, dime, whatever it is, I’ll be ready,” Awuzie said. “I definitely know what the safeties do, but right now it’s pretty confirmed that I’ll play corner.”

Awuzie feels more comfortable than a year ago. Not only does he have a year of experience, but he’s healthy. Awuzie’s hamstring, well, hamstrung him last season.

He didn’t get it fully healed until the second half of the season, contributing a lot the final seven games.

“I feel real good, real good,” Awuzie said. “Last year obviously everybody knows about my hamstring. It kind of set me back. I kind of had to take a lot of mental reps. This year I’ve been completely healthy, and I’ve been able to do the things I know I can do. It’s going to keep getting better from here on out.”

The Cowboys didn’t address the free safety position this offseason — at least not yet — so Awuzie and Byron Jones are Plan B options if the current options don’t work out. Jones started at free safety last season but was moved to cornerback this offseason.