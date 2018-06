Getty Images

The Colts waived wide receiver Kolby Listenbee from injured reserve Thursday.

The team waived him with an injury designation May 18. After passing through waivers, Listenbee was placed on Indianapolis’ injured reserve list.

The Colts signed Listenbee to their practice squad December 13. He spent nine weeks on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Bills. Listenbee has not played in an NFL game.