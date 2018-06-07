Cris Carter rips Terrell Owens for skipping enshrinement ceremony

AP

If you thought Terrell Owens was being petty for skipping the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony, then another Hall of Famer might have just topped him.

Legendary wide receiver and FS1 commentator Cris Carter just tweeted with great glee (and two exclamation marks) his thoughts on the matter.

“Terrell isn’t going to be enshrined in Canton, I’m even more excited to attend the PFHOF weekend now,” Carter wrote.

For the record, Owens will still be in the Hall, he’s just skipping the ceremony. His status as a Hall of Famer was cemented in February upon being voted in.

Of course, the rivalry between Carter (who was elected in his sixth year of eligibility) and Owens (third) has been going on for some time, with Carter taking shots at Owens’ character and Owens firing back in kind, while pointing out he had better stats.

That doesn’t mean either side is right, or righteous, as what should be a distinguished event has now turned into the kind of thing that gets staged on the lawn of the White House.