Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan recently underwent knee surgery, which has kept him out of organized team activities.

“He had a surgery, kind of an after surgery to correct a little something,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of 950 KJR and PFT. “Everything went really well, and we’re hoping by camp time he’ll be ready to rip and all that. A little knee thing. He’s had some complications just over time and so it was worth it to go ahead and clean this thing up. It was a really small issue, but it was one that was going to sit him down for 6-8 weeks so we went ahead and did it.”

Jordan, 28, has played only five games the past three seasons. Those came last season with the Seahawks when he made 18 tackles and four sacks.

The third overall pick in 2013 played only 26 games with the Dolphins and made three sacks.

He has undergone at least two previous surgeries, and the Dolphins waived him with a failed physical designation last year. He started last season with Seattle on PUP.