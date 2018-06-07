Dolphins coaches and players raving about Robert Quinn

Getty Images

Defensive end Robert Quinn was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and racked up 62.5 sacks in his seven seasons playing for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. While players are limited in what they can accomplish in offseason workouts, Quinn is already making a strong impressions on his new coaches and teammates with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Quinn’s athleticism is already marking his colleagues marvel.

“He’s a unique athlete,” defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He bends probably as good as anybody I’ve ever been around. It’s weird to watch sometimes, to be honest with you. He comes off the corner and sometimes you think he’s actually rushing too high and gets past the quarterback, then he just turns his foot and plants it and bends it. His knee is about two feet off the ground and he can really hug it. It’s pretty fun.”

The Dolphins acquired Quinn in a trade with the Rams in March. Los Angeles felt the need to deal Quinn despite having two years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2014. Quinn’s addition helps Miami replace the loss of Ndamukong Suh on their defensive front. Suh joined Quinn’s former team, signing with the Rams in late March.

“It’s incredible how he bends the corner and his hips are two feet off the ground, but he’s running full speed around the corner,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Quinn.

Quinn is back to playing a traditional defensive end spot with the Dolphins after being a 3-4 outside linebacker in Wade Phillips’ system with the Rams.