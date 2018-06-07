Eli Manning loves Will Hernandez’s practice scuffles

Getty Images

After the Giants selected guard Will Hernandez in the second round of this year’s draft, General Manager Dave Gettleman said one of the things that the team likes about the rookie is that he is a “cranky” player.

That crankiness has manifested itself in a few practice scuffles and has endeared Hernandez to the man he’ll be protecting on passing plays.

“Will Hernandez has already been in five fights,” Eli Manning said, via NJ.com. “I love it.”

Hernandez said it’s “not as much as it seems” and that he loves his teammates, but didn’t argue that “sometimes we are going to butt heads” while competing in practice.

“I respect all of them,” Hernandez said. “But when things get heated out there, you kind of forget who is who. At that point, it doesn’t matter. Just like I treated it in college, once we get back into the locker room, it’s all done. We shake hands and it’s over, and get back to the next day.”

Assuming no one gets hurt, the Giants aren’t likely to mind that approach from Hernandez. They drafted him to bring toughness to a line that’s missing it and they’ll live with a few dustups in exchange for getting what they wanted.