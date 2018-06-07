Eric Ebron: Frank Reich and I click

Getty Images

Tight end Eric Ebron hasn’t caught any passes from Andrew Luck since signing with the Colts because Luck hasn’t been throwing any, so he’s tried to forge a bond with the quarterback in other ways.

Ebron said on NFL Network that he is telling Luck “as many jokes as I can just to stay relevant in his mind, because right now, obviously, he’s not throwing” as he continues the extended comeback process from right shoulder woes. Keeping it light is part of Ebron’s plan with his head coach too and he expects that will lead to a role in Frank Reich’s offense that’s similar to the one Zach Ertz plays for the Eagles.

“Frank is great, man,” Ebron said, via the team’s website. “Frank, really — I think Frank comes to me and looks for a laugh, because things could be difficult for Frank. You know, it’s a new transition for him and he’s trying to get a whole organization off the ground from where they were last year. And he brought me in to also help him with that process. So me and Frank, we click, man, and he’s done great things with tight ends — as you look at Zach Ertz in his offense last year — he’s done great things, and I think he brought me in here to be that morale [guy], to be that effective player for him.”

Reich has said he sees Ebron as an “elite tight end” and outlined some of the ways he plans to exploit that ability in the Indianapolis offense so the love affair appears to be a mutual one at this point. If Luck’s back and clicking with Ebron in a similar manner, it should be a good development for all three men and the team at large.