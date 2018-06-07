Frank Reich: Andrew Luck is “real close” to throwing footballs

AP

A year and a half after shoulder surgery, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck should actually throw a football soon.

Asked today when Luck will throw a football, Colts coach Frank Reich said, “I think we’re real close.”

Reich is a former NFL quarterback but he said he hasn’t experienced a shoulder injury like the one Luck is rehabbing from and doesn’t want Luck to throw until he’s ready.

“I’ve never been through what he’s been through. I could sit here and say what I think but it’s gotta come from down in here,” Reich said, pointing to his heart. “There’s an instinct as a player, that you know when you’re ready to go, and you keep testing it and testing it, and you work with the people you’re working [with], and you trust your instinct when you’re ready to go.”

The Colts are hoping Luck is ready to go soon. Despite the long, long wait for him to throw, the team has indicated he will be ready to play Week One.