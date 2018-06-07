Giants players rally around G.M. Dave Gettleman after lymphoma diagnosis

AP

Giants players got a brief heads-up Tuesday, with coach Pat Shurmur calling an unscheduled meeting after practice to tell them General Manager Dave Gettleman had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

And the surprise was palpable.

“Obviously we were a little shocked because no one really knew,” running back Saquon Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “We came together as a team, and coach kind of said he is in high spirits, he is getting better, he is going to fight this thing, and we are going to be there for him and pray for him. . . .

“He is part of the reason why I’m here, why I got drafted to the New York Giants. It sucks to hear that for someone you care about, but at the same time you know the type of person he is and it sounds like he is in very high spirits. He knows for sure that everyone on the team has his back. We’re there for him. We’re going to continue to love him and pray for him.”

The 67-year-old Gettleman said in a statement the prognosis was positive, as he has remained. He’ll begin treatment soon, and the players who know him believe in his ability to fight the disease.

“It was tough,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. “But (Gettleman) is a strong guy, just from what I know being around him these last few months. He’ll beat it. We have faith in that. Coach told us that the doctors are very confident and he’s confident, so that ultimately makes us confident.”

Gettleman said in his statement he planned to continue to work through his treatments, which will begin soon.