Giants sign third-round pick B.J. Hill

The number of unsigned 2018 draft picks dropped again on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports the Giants have signed third-round defensive lineman B.J. Hill to a four-year contract. Hill is the fourth of six picks to sign with the team, leaving only first-round pick Saquon Barkley and fifth-rounder RJ McIntosh without deals.

Hill played both defensive line and running back before getting to N.C. State, but spent all his time on defense once he hit the college ranks. He did well enough in that pursuit to see time as a starter as a freshman and remained a fixture up front through his senior season.

Hill had had 57 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks during the 2017 season.