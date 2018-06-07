Hall of Fame “disappointed” by “unprecedented” decision from Terrell Owens

Getty Images

Terrell Owens often didn’t do things by the book during his playing career, and that isn’t changing now that he’s retired and heading for the Hall of Fame.

Shortly after Owens announced that he will not attend his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall released a statement saying it regrets that Owens won’t be part of the festivities, and noting that no Hall of Famer has ever done so before.

“We are disappointed but will respect Terrell’s decision not to participate in the Enshrinement,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. “While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL’s 99th season.”

The Hall of Fame is hoping not to let Owens’ absence overshadow the big day for the other new Hall of Famers.

“As we do not want to detract from this great honor being enjoyed by the seven other members of the Class of 2018 [Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher], their family, friends, and fans; the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have no further comment on the decision made by Terrell Owens,” the Hall of Fame’s statement said.

Owens has not said what he will do on the date of the enshrinement ceremony. It’s unclear whether he’ll stay away quietly, or host his own event.