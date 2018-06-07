Hall of Fame “disappointed” by “unprecedented” decision from Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens often didn’t do things by the book during his playing career, and that isn’t changing now that he’s retired and heading for the Hall of Fame.

Shortly after Owens announced that he will not attend his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall released a statement saying it regrets that Owens won’t be part of the festivities, and noting that no Hall of Famer has ever done so before.

“We are disappointed but will respect Terrell’s decision not to participate in the Enshrinement,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. “While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL’s 99th season.”

The Hall of Fame is hoping not to let Owens’ absence overshadow the big day for the other new Hall of Famers.

“As we do not want to detract from this great honor being enjoyed by the seven other members of the Class of 2018 [Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher], their family, friends, and fans; the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have no further comment on the decision made by Terrell Owens,” the Hall of Fame’s statement said.

Owens has not said what he will do on the date of the enshrinement ceremony. It’s unclear whether he’ll stay away quietly, or host his own event.

53 responses to “Hall of Fame “disappointed” by “unprecedented” decision from Terrell Owens

  5. Umm, did the HoF not realize that TO was the ultimate drama queen before they decided on letting him in? Yeah, i guess the last 20 years of articles, news stories, and first hand accounts of his douchery were hard to access, with our limited technology…

  7. Now, that’s doing it the correct way TO. You should have been in earlier but the media had to put the players that work for the media in first.

  8. What a tool. He finally gets the nod after countless people in the media went to bat for him and now he’s going to blow it off like some petulant child? Lots of HOFers had to wait for their day. Not everyone gets in on the first-ballot.

  12. He’s going to have a party and charge admission. If you don’t think that’s his mindset, then you don’t know his ego or how broke he is..

  16. I think the Hall of Fame became devalued by him when he wasn’t a first ballot hall of famer. I think only one receiver in the history of the game has better overall stats than him.

    49ers..Home of the two greatest receivers of all time. Bay Area Ballin’.

  21. Yeah, it’s sad… He should have gone in on the first ballot and I think all of the stories about whether he was deserving or not took a toll… I wish he would take the high road, because I can’t imagine that he won’t regret this decision in a few years… Here’s hoping he changes his mind…

  22. Free food, free booze, a free jacket, and a ton of folks blowing smoke up your [you know what], and now you don’t show up. The man is really messed up psychologically.

  23. He was rumored to be doing the Celebrity Big Brother that started shortly after the SB. I wonder if he’s doing that… I would still think that would be a mistake, but if he’s as broke as people say, it might make some sense…

  24. You get to have the highest level of honor as a football player bestowed upon you and you pull this. Im tired of these athleates not realizing its a privilege to be in the NFL. They make MILLIONS of dollars and then act like its our privilege to be in there presence.

  27. Getting kind of sick of the NFL – not showing up for your HOF induction, disrespecting the National Anthem, etc – when does the Alliance of American Football or XFL begin???

  29. all jokes aside, he probably couldn’t find anyone who wanted to give his enshrinement speech sadly….

  31. Never should have been voted in. Stats and success aren’t everything. Your sportsmanship and value as a teammate should also be a factor. The Hall of Fame is about recognizing players who were famous, not infamous.

  32. But he will continue to insist that he was always a great teammate, not at all a locker room cancer or egomaniac, as he made his way through 5 different teams who kept kicking him out. What a delusional twit.

  33. i think i have it: the amount of crying will delay his speech by 3 hours and hold up festitivies, so he is really being thoughtful here

    lmao

  35. Good for you TO… HOF voters are the most ill-informed people on the planet, it wouldn’t shock me if they don’t even watch football anymore. I wish more players would follow your lead.

  36. This is awesome. I love it. He should have been in 2 years ago, but wasn’t put in for petty reasons. I hope he does something that completely overshadows the HOF induction since those writers made a joke of the process.

  40. I’m sure he already has some lame arse internet, or cable channel “director” lined up to film and some how make some cash on this. This is a guy who blew through 70 million dollars, and a couple of days ago was posting # vetmin to the Niners. I doubt he’s sitting home with his grandma enjoying an honor. Of course he’s hosting his own event, he’s done that his entire professional career.

  41. Another temper tantrum because he wasn’t a first ballot. His fellow inductee Jerry Kramer retired from the Packers over 50 years ago and finally got in on his last possible chance. If T.O. is the first inductee to skip the ceremony then I say they should make him the first inductee to have is nomination revoked. Big baby.

  43. I hope the Hall of Fame doesn’t mention him whatsoever during speeches and leaves the cover over his statue bust during the unveiling with the other inductees. Also, it would be hilarious if they hired the same guys as the ones who butchered the statues of Christiano Ronaldo and Brandi Chastain.

  45. The HoF should not acknowledge him any further. Do not include his name at all in the ceremony. List only the attending members of the class in all the promotional materials and during any ceremony presentations. As for his bust/plaque or whatever, simply place them in the display with all the rest and mail his jacket to him.

  47. Alphabetically by last name, he’s in for a long wait that night. Guess he couldn’t wait that long for some TO time

  48. Like T.O. or not they guy earned his nomination to the HOF. Whether he shows up for the induction or not changes that not one bit. To those claiming he should have his nomination revoked….why exactly? Does it change what he did on the football field?

  49. Loved him as a player but it’s a shame he never grew up. A big reason why the Hall waited so long to put him in in the first place.

  51. Anyone who saw him on celebrity wife swap knows that this dude has top marks as a selfish narcissist. His own son didn’t seem to care much about him. He probably doesn’t have anyone who can say something nice about him at the enshrinement. The celebrity wife that he lived with even ended up divorcing her own husband. This guy is a major tool that probably doesn’t want to be enshrined because he thinks he still has a chance of playing.

  52. We’re talking about a person who has previously attempted suicide, made numerous questionable off-field decisions in his career, and recently declared that he’s friendless and living “in hell”. My guess is that Owens has some very real mental health issues, and maybe at this time in his life, staying away from the induction ceremony is best for all involved.

    But by all means, bash away…

  53. All they should do is announce his name and go to the next guy. Don’t show highlights or stats or “what got him there” or have someone speak on his behalf. He obviously does not want to celebrate his career achievements in the NFL and I think they should honor his wishes and just announce his name, and move to the next guy. It’s called the Terrell way.

