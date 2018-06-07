J.R. Smith’s mistake became a teaching tool for the Bears

Getty Images

Basketball and football are completely different games, but Bears coaches found a teachable moment for their players in the first game of the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith blew a chance to break a tie in the final seconds of regulation when he followed up an offensive rebound by dribbling out the clock instead of shooting the ball. Smith initially said he knew the score of the game, but later admitted that he “can’t say I was sure of anything at that point.”

The Bears used the play to illustrate the need to be aware of the situation at all times. That’s a good lesson, but it meant that Cavaliers fan and quarterback Mitch Trubisky had to relive a tough moment.

“We actually watched that the next day as a team and tried to learn from the situation,” Trubisky said on NFL Network. “I was having a hard time watching it twice again, but it just goes to show you everyone gets caught up in the moment even if it’s the biggest of lights. But you always have to know the situation, so take advantage of it.”

Wednesday night didn’t make things any better for Trubisky’s favorite basketball team as they lost to the Warriors to fall behind 3-0 in the series. That won’t make the quarterback any happier, but at least there were no gaffes worthy of a replay in front of the team on Thursday.