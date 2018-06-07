Jarvis Landry thinks Browns QBs are “a lot better than what I had in Miami”

AP

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said recently that he considers himself the best receiver in the NFL and he believes that Cleveland has the right pieces in place to help him prove that point.

Landry said Thursday that offensive coordinator Todd Haley is going to give him the opportunity to show he’s a “complete receiver all-around” rather than just a slot receiver. There’s an unspoken implication that he didn’t get those chances while with the Dolphins and Landry was more explicit in a comparison between the quarterback situations with the two teams.

“The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod [Taylor] and [Baker Mayfield] and the way that they’re throwing the ball out here, it makes me that much more excited,” Landry said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “It’s a lot better than what I had in Miami. I’m excited about that.”

Landry said that he thought Ryan Tannehill was playing well enough in 2016 to take “us to a championship” before injuring his knee, but gushed about getting together with Taylor this offseason ahead of the offseason program.

“Again, I didn’t do that in Miami with the quarterbacks because they didn’t want to do it,” Landry said. “I would say that the chemistry and the type of guys that I’m around here makes me that much more excited because I know I’m going to be pushed at all levels at all times.”

Given all of that, it’s little surprise that Landry thinks the Browns offense can be “one of the best” in the league this season. If that’s the case, it will mark the first time in a long time that preseason optimism has matched up to in-season reality in Cleveland.