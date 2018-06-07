Jay Gruden excited by what Derrius Guice can add to Washington’s passing game

Getty Images

Washington rookie running back Derrius Guice caught just 32 passes in three seasons at LSU. But in the NFL, he appears poised to have a significant role as a receiver.

That’s the word from Washington coach Jay Gruden, who said “it’s been very exciting” watching Guice catch passes during offseason work.

Washington already has one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL in Chris Thompson, who had 39 catches for 510 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 10 games last season.

If Guice proves himself as a receiver as well, that’s going to be great news for new quarterback Alex Smith.