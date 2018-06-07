Matt Kalil feels like himself again, more than a year removed from hip surgery

Getty Images

The Panthers spent a pile of money on a left tackle an offseason and a General Manager ago, and may only now get a true sense of what they bought.

Left tackle Matt Kalil told Bill Voth of the team’s official website that he’s feeling normal again, after a year spent recovering from hip surgery. He was able to play last year, but said he didn’t feel like himself until training camp, and that resulted in a slow start for a guy previous G.M. Dave Gettleman gave a five-year, $55 million contract to.

“Obviously, you saw during the season the first few games I was kind of just iffy and a little behind,” Kalil said. Even coach Ron Rivera, one of the most positive coaches in the league, admitted: “Early on he was stiff.”

That slow start is something the Panthers can’t really afford this year, not as they’re looking for a replacement for All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell, who left in free agency. But Kalil said feeling healthy again will allow him to show more of what he’s able to do, and allow him to actually work on football.

“I used to have to do what I could to survive. Now it’s to the point where physically nothing’s holding me back,” he said. “So I have a chance to excel and work on the things I want to work on rather than doing maintenance 24/7 and just trying to survive out there.

“I would say the point where I’m starting off now to last season is not even close. You can’t compare the two. It’s the difference between actually working out and training or rehabbing. Just from a strength standpoint, I feel night and day the difference.”

The Panthers will take it, in hopes of having one less thing to worry about as they install a new offense with new weapons around Cam Newton.