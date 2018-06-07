NFL executive VP Eric Grubman leaving after 14 years

Getty Images

The NFL’s executive vice president of business operations is leaving after 14 years. The league informed teams of Eric Grubman’s departure in a memo Thursday, via multiple reports.

“He has handled some of the most challenging and important issues to the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo, via NFL Media.

Grubman, one of the league’s highest-ranking executives, was instrumental in the Rams’ move to Los Angeles. He headed sales of teams and construction of stadiums.

Goodell tried to convince Grubman to stay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, but Grubman follows other high-ranking executives to leave the league in recent months. Former COO Tod Leiwicke left to become the president of the future NHL Seattle franchise, and former executive vice president of communications Joe Lockhart departed to spend more time with his family.

Grubman graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1980 and served in the nuclear submarine service aboard USS Boston, SSN703. He was a partner of Goldman, Sachs & Company from 1996-2000 and also previously served as a former co-president of Constellation Energy Group, a Fortune 500 company located in Baltimore, Maryland.