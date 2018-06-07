Noah Spence has his shoulder fixed and his weight up

Getty Images

Bucs defensive end Noah Spence has spent the offseason rehabbing his shoulder and putting on weight. He’s right where he wants to be.

Spence, who dropped to 228 pounds at one point last season, now weighs 257. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Spence’s ideal weight is between 253 and 259 pounds.

“I eat like 10 meals a day now, and like seven different shakes throughout the day,” Spence said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . I’m feeling a lot better.”

Spence also has a weight off his shoulder. Literally.

Spence dislocated his right shoulder four times in his 22 games with the Bucs. He had offseason surgery a year ago but dislocated it again in Week 2. After Spence gutted it out four more games, he and the team opted for season-ending surgery to prevent recurring shoulder dislocations.

“I’m pretty sure Noah is ready to go,” Koetter said, via the Pewter Report. “Nothing in these next few weeks. It’s when we put the pads on.

“Noah has just had a hard time staying healthy. Two unfortunate injuries. He did all that he could do. He got them fixed. He’s just taking care of his body. He’s got his weight where it needs to be. Physically he looks great out there.”

Spence, who made 6.5 sacks over his first two seasons, already sees a difference in what he can do with a healthy shoulder.

“I can do a lot more moves,” he said. “I can hold the edge a lot better — just a lot more power stuff.”