Now fully healthy, Tyler Lockett has “his legs back underneath him”

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett played all 16 games last season, staying on the field for 64.8 of the offensive snaps. But he was not 100 percent after his gruesome right leg injury on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Lockett now is fully healthy, and the Seahawks are expecting a big year.

“It’s really been a blessing for him to be able to get his legs back underneath him,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Last year was a struggle for him, the offseason for certain, but throughout the season itself he was not able to do things in the same manner that he had done it in years past, and that’s really just workload. He just couldn’t do as much, had to take care of his legs more. So he’s back at it; he’s really playing fast; he has no restrictions of any kind of after effects of the surgery of last year or since he’s been hurt. So that’s a real positive. He looked great [Thursday] in particular.’’

Paul Richardson‘s departure has left an opening for a starting receiver spot, with Lockett looking to win the job.