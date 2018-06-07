Packers players concerned about new anthem policy

Getty Images

The NFL has already found out the hard way that their hastily crafted compromise with themselves over the national anthem wasn’t enough to appease President Donald Trump.

Eventually, they’ll find pockets of resistance on the other side, as players who weren’t consulted in the drafting of the new policy realize the fundamental unfairness of reversing a position the league affirmed three times.

Even in non-militant Green Bay (where no player sat or knelt last season following the week of Trump’s “son of a bitch” remarks), players are concerned about the way this came together.

“You can’t fine somebody for a peaceful protest,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We’re not out here holding signs, saying we don’t care about the troops or we don’t care about our country or whatever. It’s a peaceful protest, and it’s something as simple as people just expressing themselves and how they wanted to do it. It brought light to the situation, but at the same time, it’s headed in a negative direction with people getting in trouble for it now.

“The league should’ve just stayed in their place where they were before and allowed people to do whatever it was that they were doing.”

To be clear, players won’t be fined if they violate the policy (which requires any player on the field to stand for the anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room if they choose). Teams would incur the fines, and while that might have a chilling effect on the marketplace, it doesn’t reach to players directly.

Tight end Lance Kendricks sat on the bench last fall after Trump’s remarks, saying he wanted to bring awareness to disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. But after the initial flurry, the Packers stood together with arms locked. Cornerback Kevin King also sat in September, and he said this week he was frustrated by the continued twisting of the meanings of the protests, which happened during the anthem without being protests of the anthem.

“People are stubborn,” King said. “Like, if you ask somebody why they’re doing something, and they give you the answer, and then you say, OK, and you change the answer, what’s the point in even asking them the question in the first place? How are you going to tell somebody else why they’re protesting? It’s been time and time again guys will say it has nothing to do with the flag, it’s police brutality and racial inequality and all this stuff, but then it’s a matter of disrespecting the flag.

“In their head, they’re mad because of what they think somebody else is doing. And I could see that if it was still up to speculation, if players haven’t talked about the reasons. But nobody has come out and said, ‘I’m sitting or I’m kneeling to disrespect the flag.’ So not one person has said that, but the issue is still about disrespecting the flag.”

That’s because the President realized it was a winning play for him, which means he’ll continue to run it against an NFL defense which hasn’t been able to stop him yet.