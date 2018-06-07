Rams pushing to attract San Diego fans

Getty Images

When the Chargers ditched San Diego for Los Angeles, it left a void that the Chargers’ landlords hope to fill.

The Los Angeles Rams, who are building themselves a new stadium that made the Chargers’ move possible, are now trying to attract disaffected fans from San Diego. Toward that end, the Rams have made a deal with San Diego sports radio station Mighty 1090 to broadcast Rams games in the San Diego market.

“We can’t wait to invade San Diego,” Rams G.M. Les Snead told the station.

It’s easy to envision the Rams becoming more popular in San Diego than the Chargers. Many San Diego fans are angry at the Chargers for leaving, but if you live in San Diego and you like football, it makes sense that you’d want to support Southern California’s other team. And the Rams have an exciting team loaded with talent, so they’re easy to cheer for. The Rams would love to build a fan base throughout Southern California, including both Los Angeles and San Diego.