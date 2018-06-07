Report: Julian Edelman facing four-game PED suspension

Getty Images

The Patriots had Tom Brady back on the field today, but they could be without one of his favorite targets for the first month of the season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Patriots wide receiver is facing a four-game suspension, for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman is appealing the suspension, so there’s no official comment from the league yet.

He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, and now the Patriots will have to rely on a new crop of targets if the suspension stands. They also let Danny Amendola leave in free agency, though they have brought in Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason.