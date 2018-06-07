Sean McDermott on QBs: We have a plan and have to stick with it

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said after the draft that quarterback Josh Allen has “a lot of catching up to do,” but didn’t rule out the prospect that he could progress quickly enough to start games early in his rookie season.

As of now, Allen is still doing more catching up and learning than he is pressing for the No. 1 job in Buffalo. Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Allen is working with the third team while AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman split the work with the starters.

McDermott allowed room for that to change, but it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent with minicamp taking place next week.

“It’s a fluid situation,” McDermott said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “It’s all part of doing what’s best for our football team and for Josh’s development overall. It’s just what’s the right thing to do at the right time. It’s early in our process here; we have a plan and we have to stick with it. Doesn’t mean we don’t listen. We’ll keep our ear to the ground and our eyes peeled on what’s going on and adjust accordingly. That’s important, but the important part right now is to develop a good foundation and that’s what we’re doing.”

If Allen were to show he’s clearly the best of the three quarterbacks over the summer, it would be difficult for the Bills to sell him as a backup. If Allen remains with the third team well into camp, however, it will be just as difficult for him to show that he’s ready to start out of the gate.