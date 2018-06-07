Terrell Owens says he won’t attend Hall of Fame induction

Getty Images

Terrell Owens was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year after falling short of election in 2016 and 2017, but he won’t be celebrating his induction with the rest of this year’s class.

Owens released a statement on Thursday announcing that he will not be in Canton, Ohio for the festivities surrounding the induction or the enshrinement ceremony itself, which is scheduled for August 4.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton,” Owens said in the statement. “I have already shared this information with the Hall. After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction.”

“I would also like to thank the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals for the time I was granted with each organization. I am thankful for the relationships forged and the lessons learned while part of each team. I wish to congratulate all past, current and future inductees. It is quite an honor to be part of such elite company. This honor is something that I will cherish forever.”

Owens has had little issue sharing his thoughts in the past, which made his speech something many were looking forward to on induction night. Owens’ fellow inductees Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer, and Bobby Beathard are expected to be part of the ceremony.