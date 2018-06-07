Terrell Owens says he won’t attend Hall of Fame induction

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Terrell Owens was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year after falling short of election in 2016 and 2017, but he won’t be celebrating his induction with the rest of this year’s class.

Owens released a statement on Thursday announcing that he will not be in Canton, Ohio for the festivities surrounding the induction or the enshrinement ceremony itself, which is scheduled for August 4.

“While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton,” Owens said in the statement. “I have already shared this information with the Hall. After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction.”

“I would also like to thank the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals for the time I was granted with each organization. I am thankful for the relationships forged and the lessons learned while part of each team. I wish to congratulate all past, current and future inductees. It is quite an honor to be part of such elite company. This honor is something that I will cherish forever.”

Owens has had little issue sharing his thoughts in the past, which made his speech something many were looking forward to on induction night. Owens’ fellow inductees Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer, and Bobby Beathard are expected to be part of the ceremony.

66 responses to “Terrell Owens says he won’t attend Hall of Fame induction

  4. Well that is a nice FU to his fans who might have already shelled out big bucks to attend his enshrinement festivities.

    Probably having a private event so he can collect the $$$

  6. Hall of Fame has become the “Hall of the Very Good”. It used to be about the best players, now the bar is pretty low

  7. We can now fully appreciate why it took so long for him to have enough votes to get in…
    Great player, little head.

  11. What he really meant:
    “Sharing the stage with other inductees just doesn’t feel right. I just want the attention to be solely on me because, well, I am the the Diva of all Divas. My picture in in the dictionary next to the word “Diva”. My favorite person is me. My second favorite person is me. All of my favorite people are me.”

  13. He should be called J.O. not T.O. why would you not go? Everyone is making a statement these days in the NFL.

  15. The NFL Hall of Fame speeches have been incredibly inspirational. In lieu of that opportunity my guess is TO has lined up a money making venture for the day. It’s too bad.

  24. A circus induction speech wouldn’t have helped his legacy any. Depending on whether or not he can keep the BS out of what he has to say down the line this may well be the best decision T.O. has ever made.

  26. ksiner says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Hall of Fame has become the “Hall of the Very Good”. It used to be about the best players, now the bar is pretty low

    So Owens was just ‘Very Good”?

  27. Why should his induction into the HOF be any different than his career? It’s all about drawing attention to himself.

  28. I assume he just showed them the first draft of his induction speech and the decision was made.

  29. show up in a goodell clown t-shirt even though the hof political voting is possibly the only league problem that doesn’t have bozo’s fingerprints on it.

  31. GREAT, THEN I WON’T HAVE TO HEAR HIS MOUTH, I COULDN’T STAND THIS GUY. EVERYTIME HE WAS ON THE NFL NETWORK OR ESPN OR WHATEVER HE JUST DIDN’T GET IT, HE CAME OFF AS VAIN, NARCISSTIC, EGOTISTICAL AND A LOUDMOUTH AIN’T I ALL THAT. NOT AN ONCE OF MODESTY OR CLASS IN THIS GUY-WHOEVER WANTS THIS GUY PLEASE TAKE’EM!!

  32. Typical TO. This way everyone will be talking about HIM through the entire process. So selfish. While an amazing talent, a dork of an individual. Won’t miss him on induction day one bit.

  33. Owens went on to say he would be attending his Locker Room Cancer Hall of Fame induction with special guest, Chad Johnson.

  40. ksiner says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Hall of Fame has become the “Hall of the Very Good”. It used to be about the best players, now the bar is pretty low

    ———-

    What is this post related to? Owens is second all time in receiving yards and 3rd all time in receiving TDs. If you say an average of 6 WRs x 32 teams. That’s 192 WRs in the league at any given time. If you say an average career of 4 years (which is generous) Then just in the Super Bowl era there have been at least 2500 WRs that have made NFL rosters. Owens is number 2 all time.

  41. My father had an expression for decisions like this – don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.

  44. That is too bad as this was a golden opportunity for Owens to show he is a better person than the idiot media members who did not vote him in on the first ballot. I realize that not all of the HOF voters are guilty of that stupidity, or hubris, or hurt feelings, but those who kept him out are idiots.

  45. Last time I looked, it’s a free country. Fine by me if he prefers not to attend. His surprisingly classy statement thanking the Hall and his former teams is more than adequate.

  47. Does it matter if he attends his inductance? Everyone here saying he doesn’t deserve to be inducted is going to think about him not going to the ceremony and not the decade+ of excellence he provided? Get over yourselves. If dude doesn’t want to attend so he can pick lint out of his belly button while he trims his toenails and listens to whatever music offends you, what does it matter to you?

  48. Thank you TO for your one great year as an eagle and your horrible other year. Oh and thank you for making it 10 x’s harder for any player (who may have had a troubled or media maligned career) to get in to the hall of fame next.

  49. I love me some me! I whine about not being voted in. And then I am too much of a punk to show up at the induction ceremony. Probably too busy doing sit ups on his driveway? This HOF is not the elite organization it once was. Smh

  51. If there was ever even the slightest question on why no team wanted the most me-first guy in the history of professional team sports (with something left in the tank physically) then this should erase any and all lingering doubts. T.O. just made it perfectly clear that he thinks he is the only one worth celebrating himself. I’m guessing he was unable to clone himself in time for his introduction.

  56. ME-O

    So typical. This is a slap in the face of the fans who supported him and the teams he played in throughout his career.

    But whatever, the man’s got his reasons I’m sure, however legit or wild they may or may not be. I always enjoyed his amazing feats of athletic play but I actively rooted against him because he’s always been a huge tool.

  57. Good for Terrell … the NFL has become a joke with these protests … time for some karma.

  61. Hall of Fame player, Hall of Shame person.

    Also, if you think Owens wrote that statement by himself, then let me tell you about this amazing opportunity to help this poor estranged Nigerian prince to move some money out of his country. You just have to pay $5000 to help him out.

  63. sterling7 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm
    GREAT, THEN I WON’T HAVE TO HEAR HIS MOUTH, I COULDN’T STAND THIS GUY. EVERYTIME HE WAS ON THE NFL NETWORK OR ESPN OR WHATEVER HE JUST DIDN’T GET IT, HE CAME OFF AS VAIN, NARCISSTIC, EGOTISTICAL AND A LOUDMOUTH AIN’T I ALL THAT. NOT AN ONCE OF MODESTY OR CLASS IN THIS GUY-WHOEVER WANTS THIS GUY PLEASE TAKE’EM!!
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Can we stop talking about Trump on this site?

  64. …. and that soft little “pfffft” you just heard was Terrell Owens falling off the face of the earth. Hopefully we never have to hear his name or see his face ever again.

  65. He complained about not being selected for the HOF so publicly and vehemently, year after year… but now that he’s being inducted he won’t even attend the ceremony?

    What a prick.

  66. I respect any man that breaks free from the mental prisons that require him to do and think the way thing have always been. That said, if he is OK with the consequences of his decision then so be it.

