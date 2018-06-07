Three players and one owner push for bail reform in New York

Getty Images

Those who have a problem with players peacefully protesting during the national anthem in order to bring attention to societal deficiencies routinely question the legitimacy of the protests by asking, “Yeah, but what do they do in the offseason?”

Here’s one thing they do. They lobby their legislatures for reform.

In a letter addressed to New York’s governor, the speaker of the house, and the senate president, three players and one owner push for bail reform. The document signed by Jets tackle Kelvin Beachum (pictured, left), Jets quarterback Josh McCown (pictured, right), Saints (former Jets) linebacker Demario Davis, and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson raises several key points, and calls on lawmakers to pass bail reform that: (1) eliminates money bail and pretrial detention for the vast majority of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies; (2) strictly limits the use of detention without bail or the possibility of release; (3) guarantees individualized justice and robust due process, and imposes only the least restrictive conditions on liberty necessary to ensure a person’s return to court; and; (4) rejects calls to require judges to consider a person’s future “dangerousness” or general risk of re-arrest, “which would invite implicit bias and negative racial stereotypes.”

The issue of injustices arising from bail was addressed in at least one of the signs held by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday, who displayed handwritten messages in lieu of speaking to reporters. As Jenkins pointed out, plenty of people who currently are in jail simply don’t have the money to post bail.