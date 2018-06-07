Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A Buffalo radio producer stayed true to his word, quit his job because the Bills drafted QB Josh Allen.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant not worried about the team adding veteran receivers around him.

Patriots WR Cordarrelle Patterson hopes to become a versatile threat in New England.

Jets S Rontez Miles to miss three to four months after surgery.

The Ravens helped build a new playground at a Baltimore apartment complex.

The Bengals might block a proposed concert venue in Cincinnati.

New Browns LB Mychal Kendricks has won a Super Bowl, now he wants a Pro Bowl.

Former coach Bruce Arians says he hasn’t seen Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger this excited in years.

Texans assistant Sean Ryan grateful for the interviews he had with other teams this offseason.

Colts TE Eric Ebron says he’s always open, though the convenience store nickname has already been given out.

Jaguars CB Tyler Patmon knows that nothing is given this time of year.

Titans OLB Kevin Dodd will return for next week’s mandatory minicamp.

A look at the areas the Broncos are stressing in OTAs.

The Chiefs divided the labor of coaching LBs this offseason.

The Chargers knew about the battery complaint against DE Chris McCain when they rescinded his RFA tender.

MC Hammer stopped by Raiders practice, of course.

Former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware said he’d have visited the White House.

Giants QB Davis Webb won’t back down from comments about his arm strength.

The Eagles also practiced some football yesterday, without a few guys.

Washington QB Alex Smith admits that he can’t sing.

The Bears are experimenting with ways to use RB Tarik Cohen.

Lions CB Darius Slay has set a high goal — make the Hall of Fame.

A look at the Packers’ new pass-rush plan.

Vikings QB Kyle Sloter is staying in touch with all the QBs who scattered after last season.

The Falcons have some options for return jobs.

Panthers rookie DE Marquis Haynes is excited to learn from his elders.

Saints WR Josh Huff is approaching his job security like he’s a rookie.

Buccaneers rookie CB Carlton Davis is making a good first impression.

Cardinals QB Mike Glennon takes a closer look at his role.

The Rams know they’re going to have to break the bank for DT Aaron Donald.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo continues to shine in red zone work.

New Seahawks line coach Mike Solari has a big job, and a straightforward style.