Tom Brady: I don’t think offseason was any different for me

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady closed out his first appearance of the offseason program with a brief media session as the team wrapped up minicamp on Thursday and his absence from the rest of the work was the main topic of conversation.

Brady said that the voluntary portion of the offseason schedule are important, but cited “some personal reasons” as the reason why he opted not to take part in those workouts. He added that he doesn’t think that decision represented a departure from his approach to past offseasons.

“I don’t think this offseason was any different for me,” Brady said, via Michael Giardi of NBC Sports Boston. “I thought about the things I needed to do and focused on those thing so I can be the best I can be when training camp comes.”

Brady said his relationship with coach Bill Belichick is great and that he never thought about retiring over the last few months as he’s “having a lot of fun” playing quarterback for the Patriots. He didn’t say whether he’d be having fun with the team as they wrap up OTAs next week and his overall approach this year suggests it’s likely training camp will be the next time he’s spotted on the field.