Washington Capitals star says he would also skip White House visit

Getty Images

It’s not just the Eagles, and it’s not just the NBA.

Now, even hockey players are growing uncomfortable with the politics of the American President, and preemptively refusing an invitation to the White House.

According to Michael Traikos of Canada’s National Post, Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly said he wouldn’t take part in visiting Donald Trump if the Capitals hang onto their 3-1 lead and win the Stanley Cup.

“The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist,” Smith-Pelly said. “Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross. I’m not too into politics, so I don’t know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don’t agree with.

“It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

Smith-Pelly’s stance is interesting for a few reasons, primarily that hockey players aren’t as open with their personal stands as stars in other sports. But the fact he plays for the team based in our nation’s capital, which is full of international players (including Russian captain Alex Ovechkin) made it uncomfortable for him to think about.

“Things that he’s saying about immigrants and people of color, I don’t think anyone here would agree with that,” Smith-Pelly said. “We’ve got a lot of Europeans and a lot of Canadians.”

Even in a sport without the same level of media attention as the NFL and NBA, the topic has been hard to ignore for his teammates. Washington teammate Brooks Orpik was a member of the 2009 Penguins team which visited Barack Obama.

“There was a Democrat (President) there, and I’m sure there were some Republicans who went,” Orpik said. “Based on my experience, you spend three or four hours there and you see the president for like two minutes. It’s more about the experience and opportunity to celebrate than your actual interaction with the president.”

Then again, Smith-Pelly grew up in the Toronto area. So perhaps it’s for the best he doesn’t go. We’d hate to risk the Canadians burning the White House down again like they did in the War of 1812.