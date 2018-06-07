Which NFL rivalries are the best?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
With the Subway Series returning this weekend, Thursday’s PFT Live draft pondered the best rivalries in all of football. (Yes, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry carries much more weight than the Mets-Yankees rivalry, but work with me on this.)

As usual, Chris Simms and I went back and forth for multiple rounds, Stats picked a winner, and then Twitter chimed in.

You can now chime in. But you need to check out the video first. And you should.

When you’re done, list any rivalries below that you think we may have missed.

27 responses to “Which NFL rivalries are the best?

  3. I have lost count of how many teams think they have a rivalry with the Patriots. In most of those cases the Patriots are not aware there is a rivalry going on, but those other teams wallow in it.

  5. Packers fans hate the Vikings so much they will say their rivalry is with the Bears. But everyone knows the Bears aren’t relevant enough to hate.

  8. Packers/Bears without a doubt. I would say Minnesota but you actually have to win something besides a division title every now and then to be considered a rival.

  10. Bills and Dolphins used to be a good one, however over the last 20ish years the only rival the Bills have really had is themselves

  12. cabosan1978 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    Packers v Bears. Vikings fans think they count but they really don’t

    ////////////////////////////////

    I think rivalries change through the years. Of course pack fan will say the Bears, because they can beat the Bears on any given Sunday, beating the Vikings is becoming more and more difficult for the pack. The Vikings will sweep gb again this year. But at least the packers will beat their biggest rival, Da Bears.

  15. ariani1985 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:10 pm
    If the Packers could get out of 3rd place and make it somewhat competitive VS. the Vikings then we will let them be our rival.

    i dont care abt packers or vikings, but this is sad. the vikings are a sad squad, are there any older teams without championships besides the sorry old vikings and falcons?

    the all mighty whodats got their ring, go get u one b4 u start talking that smack

  16. I really like how fierce some of the AFC North rivalries are: Steelers-Ravens and Steelers-Bengals in particular, and hopefully the Browns can get in there and mix it up more.

    Some of the classically touted rivalries like Chiefs-Raiders and Redskins-Cowboys aren’t what they used to be.

  17. Free Citizens vs Forced Nationalists.

    They are both expansion franchise. Kind of new to the NFL but it’s been fierce competition.
    Very heated by both sides.

  21. minnesotanskeepitinthefamily says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    Viking fans vs. a society that says marrying siblings is wrong

    /////////////////////
    packer fans vs. a society that says marrying siblings is wrong.

  22. flviking says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:11 pm
    cabosan1978 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    Packers v Bears. Vikings fans think they count but they really don’t
    ////////////////////////////////
    I think rivalries change through the years. Of course pack fan will say the Bears, because they can beat the Bears on any given Sunday, beating the Vikings is becoming more and more difficult for the pack. The Vikings will sweep gb again this year. But at least the packers will beat their biggest rival, Da Bears.

    ——

    I don’t think you really understand rivalries.

    The Packers vs the Bears have been going strong against each other for nearly 100 years. Both teams have numerous championships, and their fanbases respect the other team (and fans).

    The Vikings haven’t accomplished anything.

    Divisional titles from the 70s and 80s don’t mean anything. Neither does beating the Packers when Aaron Rodgers is not 100%.

    Sorry, little one!

  23. clowns vs themselves. cause their real rivalries are a frikin joke. GO STEELERS!!! HOORAH!!!!!!!

