Which NFL rivalries are the best?

With the Subway Series returning this weekend, Thursday’s PFT Live draft pondered the best rivalries in all of football. (Yes, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry carries much more weight than the Mets-Yankees rivalry, but work with me on this.)

As usual, Chris Simms and I went back and forth for multiple rounds, Stats picked a winner, and then Twitter chimed in.

You can now chime in. But you need to check out the video first. And you should.

When you’re done, list any rivalries below that you think we may have missed.