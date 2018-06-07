Zach Ertz: “Just like old times” with Carson Wentz

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘ return from last year’s torn ACL clicked forward this week as Wentz began taking part in 7-on-7 drills during the team’s practices.

Wentz isn’t getting the lion’s share of the work, but he is getting enough to make one of his favorite targets feel it’s “just like old times” for the quarterback. Tight end Zach Ertz even thinks that Wentz may be throwing the ball harder than he did in those old times.

“The ball has the same zip, if not more,” Ertz said, via Philly.com. “It’s definitely coming.”

Given the role that a quarterback’s legs play in generating zip on throws, Ertz’s assessment is a good sign for how Wentz’s knee has healed from last year’s injury. Stringing a few more good signs behind that one should have Wentz back to a full workload before too much more time goes by.

  2. Does Zach remember that Foles lead them to the Super Bowl? If Wentz doesn’t get hurt, the Eagles very well might not have won it all. All this hoopla about Wentz is ridiculous. Play Foles!

  3. omeimontis says:

    June 7, 2018 at 9:10 am

    That is amazingly fast recovery. Or may be the tear was not that bad. He was still able to play a short while after it was torn.

    _________________________________________________________

    I had ACL surgery in August 2006, was back playing sports and being active by March, so no it’s not amazingly fast. when your in good shape recovery comes easy

  4. section338 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:21 am
    Does Zach remember that Foles lead them to the Super Bowl? If Wentz doesn’t get hurt, the Eagles very well might not have won it all. All this hoopla about Wentz is ridiculous. Play Foles!

    ———————————————–

    Never seen Wentz play

