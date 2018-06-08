Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hal got an initial diagnosis from the team physician and is undergoing further testing at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston as he puts together a treatment plan.

“My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time,” Hal said in a statement. “I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it.”

The McNair family and head coach Bill O’Brien also released statements pledging their full support for Hal as he battles the disease.

It’s a process the Texans know all too well after offensive lineman David Quessenberry was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014. Quessenberry returned to action last year and played in the team’s final two games of the season.

Everyone at PFT hopes for a similar outcome for Hal as well as Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, who announced his own lymphoma diagnosis earlier this week.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

  1. It just me or do more NFL players suffer from this than the general population. I get that there is reporting bias (you wouldn’t report my kids getting it, nor does it deserve reporting) but even still it feels like this is more common.

  2. Wow. Best of luck to Hal and his family. If there is any consolation it is that the #1 ranked cancer center, MD Anderson, is about two miles from NRG Stadium.

  3. Cancer does not discriminate. Life is short as it is. Add something like this and it should make everyone stop and review how they are living their lives. I’m happy, live for the day, with someone who makes me truly happy. I had to make changes to get to this point but they were the best changes for me. I am living life to the fullest. I appreciate what I have and who I share it with. Don’t wait to get sick to learn this valuable lesson. Thank god for those unanswered prayers in life too bc often you find it’s a good thing you didn’t end up where you thought you wanted to be. I’m so lucky and I remind myself everyday now. Don’t lose everything before you realize what you actually lost either..SEE what you have when you have it. Don’t settle, don’t use, don’t forget.

  6. No matter if you are a Texans fan or not, your heart has to go out to this young man. It would bring a lot of joy to all of us to see him return and have a HOF career.

    Why is it that we seem to have so many more cases of cancer than we did 40 years ago? As a kid we rarely, if ever, heard about family, friends, or the famous with cancer. While we now live in an age of information overload, it still seems to be much more common than years ago. Do all our processed foods, supplements, medications, etc. somehow play a role?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!