Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hal got an initial diagnosis from the team physician and is undergoing further testing at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston as he puts together a treatment plan.

“My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time,” Hal said in a statement. “I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it.”

The McNair family and head coach Bill O’Brien also released statements pledging their full support for Hal as he battles the disease.

It’s a process the Texans know all too well after offensive lineman David Quessenberry was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014. Quessenberry returned to action last year and played in the team’s final two games of the season.

Everyone at PFT hopes for a similar outcome for Hal as well as Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, who announced his own lymphoma diagnosis earlier this week.