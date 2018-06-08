Another HOF voter “wants [his] ballot back” on T.O.

Getty Images

Gary Myers isn’t the only Hall of Fame voter who wants a T.O. do-over. Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com has written a scathing column that culminates in Ira jokingly (we think) asking for his ballot back.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a list of its values,” Ira writes, “commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence. On that scale, Owens is 1-for-5, batting .200.”

That’s more than a little harsh, and a more than a little unfair. Ira concedes T.O.’s excellence. But how can Owens’ integrity be questioned? He may be a jerk at times (he once called me Satan), but Owens never tried to be anyone other than who he is. That’s strong evidence of integrity.

Courage? Owens played in the Super Bowl with a broken leg, and he would have been the MVP of the game if enough of his teammates had played half as well as he did that day. His courage can’t be questioned.

The issue commitment is fuzzier. He was committed to his craft. And he was every bit as committed to his teams as his teams were committed to him. His most notorious career kerfuffle came in Philly, where he wanted to be paid in a manner that reflected his off-the-charts performance in 2004. But the Eagles wanted to retain full control over his contract, able to dump him at any time he wasn’t playing like he played during his first season with the team. So when they refused to show what he believed to be a fair commitment to him, he decided to end his commitment to them.

Has Owens acted at times with a lack of respect? Sure. But as it relates to the Hall of Fame, the notion that he should automatically bow to the process and kiss the rings of those who already have them makes little sense, given that both the process and plenty of the men already enshrined have not respected him. The fact that Owens had to wait to get in justified by pointing to the need to wait but by launching a barrage of insults and over-the-top criticisms at him. Some voters excused their decision to twice pass on Owens by claiming that members of the Hall of Fame didn’t want him to gain admittance, ever.

Why should he now want to go to Canton and shake hands and smile and act like he has no problem whatsoever with how things went down? Owens’ refusal to submit to external expectations reflects the rarest kind of integrity and courage. He’s being true to who he is, and he’s brave enough to take the criticism from those he knew would be criticizing him, because they didn’t want him in the Hall of Fame in the first place, they still don’t, and they’re using the exercise of his prerogative to not show up as justification for trying to apply an asterisk to his bust.

So under Ira’s five-tool standard, plenty of the folks gleefully calling out T.O. are batting far worse than .200.