Another HOF voter “wants [his] ballot back” on T.O.

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Gary Myers isn’t the only Hall of Fame voter who wants a T.O. do-over. Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com has written a scathing column that culminates in Ira jokingly (we think) asking for his ballot back.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a list of its values,” Ira writes, “commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence. On that scale, Owens is 1-for-5, batting .200.”

That’s more than a little harsh, and a more than a little unfair. Ira concedes T.O.’s excellence. But how can Owens’ integrity be questioned? He may be a jerk at times (he once called me Satan), but Owens never tried to be anyone other than who he is. That’s strong evidence of integrity.

Courage? Owens played in the Super Bowl with a broken leg, and he would have been the MVP of the game if enough of his teammates had played half as well as he did that day. His courage can’t be questioned.

The issue commitment is fuzzier. He was committed to his craft. And he was every bit as committed to his teams as his teams were committed to him. His most notorious career kerfuffle came in Philly, where he wanted to be paid in a manner that reflected his off-the-charts performance in 2004. But the Eagles wanted to retain full control over his contract, able to dump him at any time he wasn’t playing like he played during his first season with the team. So when they refused to show what he believed to be a fair commitment to him, he decided to end his commitment to them.

Has Owens acted at times with a lack of respect? Sure. But as it relates to the Hall of Fame, the notion that he should automatically bow to the process and kiss the rings of those who already have them makes little sense, given that both the process and plenty of the men already enshrined have not respected him. The fact that Owens had to wait to get in justified by pointing to the need to wait but by launching a barrage of insults and over-the-top criticisms at him. Some voters excused their decision to twice pass on Owens by claiming that members of the Hall of Fame didn’t want him to gain admittance, ever.

Why should he now want to go to Canton and shake hands and smile and act like he has no problem whatsoever with how things went down? Owens’ refusal to submit to external expectations reflects the rarest kind of integrity and courage. He’s being true to who he is, and he’s brave enough to take the criticism from those he knew would be criticizing him, because they didn’t want him in the Hall of Fame in the first place, they still don’t, and they’re using the exercise of his prerogative to not show up as justification for trying to apply an asterisk to his bust.

So under Ira’s five-tool standard, plenty of the folks gleefully calling out T.O. are batting far worse than .200.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Another HOF voter “wants [his] ballot back” on T.O.

  2. Take this guys ballot away for good. TO is doing what no one else could and that’s purging the hall’s voters of its abusers.

  5. Just stuff his bust in a closet somewhere and pretend it never happened. What a sore loser TO is. And I was pulling for the guy to get in too. GAH!

  6. Why is the HOF voting up to sportswriters? Shouldn’t the HOF players be voting who gets into their club?

  8. Gary Myers and the Hall voters are idiots. Joe Jacoby was the best Left Tackle in the NFL against HOF pass rushers like Laurence Taylor. Joe is a class act and has SB rings on top of that. You idiot voters are pathetic.

  9. These folks were alive when TO played, right? Why are they acting like this is shocking?

    And honestly….do they think so much of themselves that they are in a state of total disbelief that someone dare not attend their ceremony? What a bunch of elitist garbage.

  10. I concur one hundred percent, Mike. Any wonder why the media has such a low rating with the public, especially with athletes? It is unfortunate that you (Mike) is taken to be one. In my book, in most cases you separate yourself from the “pack of vultures”.

  12. I don’t get it. TO is treating the HOF the way he treated some teams and coaches. That didn’t bother the writers when it came time to voting him in. This is consistent and they need to be consistent too. They voted for him because of what he did on the field. For what it’s worth, if OJ Simpson can stay in the HOF, TO should be inducted.

  13. Bunch of clowns. The Hall isn’t a popularity contest for people who want to be your buds. You’re simply evaluators of excellence (the only thing that matters). If you can’t do that, maybe you shouldn’t have a vote.

    No one is disputing that T.O. is a petulant manchild. But he’s an all time great receiving petulant manchild. And he doesn’t need to kiss your rear end to get recognized for it.

  15. what long term nfl contract (this was for 7 years) was ever renegotiated before the second year? ever?

    and when has expecting a player to play at least half of a contract before modifying the terms become “the Eagles wanted to retain full control over his contract, able to dump him at any time he wasn’t playing like he played during his first season” when you know (ex guarantees) those terms are exactly the same as every other nfl deal?

  16. Getting into the Hall is based on performance while you were playing, coaching, owning etc. Deciding not to attend should not have any bearing on getting in , nor should how you “treated” the press or anything other then performance.

  17. He’s brave enough to take criticism?

    I should get the greatest award ever bestowed upon a human kind for my bravery.

  20. hotpicksblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Gary Myers and the Hall voters are idiots. Joe Jacoby was the best Left Tackle in the NFL against HOF pass rushers like Laurence Taylor. Joe is a class act and has SB rings on top of that. You idiot voters are pathetic.

    10 3 Rate This

    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    I am so glad you mentioned this on the boards. Jacoby 110% belongs in the HOF. I would have put him in over Dawkins (wouldn’t have taken me this long to put him tnh. I also think Jimbo Covert should be in as well but that maybe a little bias talking.

  21. What these sanctimonious HOF maggots do not realize is that they can be replaced.

    There is absolutely no reason that the current Hall(s) of Fame need to stick to the same flawed selection processes. There is also no barrier to competition. What if NBC Sports decided to create its own HOF?

    They could compete for memorabilia, withhold their videos from Canton, Cooperstown, et al, and maybe even have a consolidated hall that contained players from ALL sports in a single venue.

    If their selection process was even SLIGHTLY less horrible than the current setup (blank ballots count??, he didn’t give me an interview so he’s not HOF worthy, etc.) fans might be ready to switch for good.

    If America can outsource its entire non-military manufacturing base, they can sure as hell find a different way to select and enshrine hall-of-famers in all the sports.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!