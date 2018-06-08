Cardinals think they can have the best offensive line in the NFL

Getty Images

There’s nothing more important to the Cardinals this season than protecting the oft-injured starting quarterback, Sam Bradford, and giving first-round rookie, Josh Rosen, time to develop. The Cardinals think they have the offensive line to make that happen.

That’s the word from Cardinals offensive line coach Ray Brown, who said he believes the Cardinals can have the best offensive line in the NFL.

“What I tell guys all the time, when I got this job and went into that first meeting, I said, ‘Guys, we really can be the best in the world. We can be the best in the league. We can have the best offensive line in the league.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I said that,'” Brown told the team’s website. “When you say things like that [out loud], you have to work toward it. I always tell guys, you don’t necessarily need to have sight to have vision. For me, I have this vision of us being the best, of us winning championships. Now, that’s me saying that. The minute you put that out in the air . . . you’ve got to move toward that. You have to work your tail off.”

The Cardinals have a new right side of the line with right guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Andre Smith, while center A.Q. Shipley, left guard Mike Iupati and left tackle D.J. Humphries remain. If that group really can jell well enough to be the best line in the NFL, that would dramatically change the fortunes of a team that has missed the playoffs two straight years.