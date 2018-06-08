Dak Prescott: I like what we have

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
When the Cowboys’ locker room opened to the media earlier this week, it was Jourdan Lewis, not Orlando Scandrick, and Dak Prescott, not Jason Witten, who were leading conversations.

The names have changed but leaders remain, Prescott insists.

“There’s definitely still some big voices in that locker room,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s definitely a lot of energy in that locker room. That’s part of being a young team. It’s different, but it’s not bad. It’s actually great.

“There’s a lot of good energy. I like what we have.”

Prescott likes everything about the Cowboys. While everyone outside the locker room is focused on what the Cowboys lost in Dez Bryant, Scandrick and Witten, Prescott instead focuses on what they have.

The organized team activities gave Prescott a chance to work with his new receivers and tight ends, including Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.

“We got a good feel for one another,” Prescott said. “We got a good feel for this offense. We got a good feel for this defense. A great feel for where this team is heading. I liked everything I saw out there.”

6 responses to “Dak Prescott: I like what we have

  2. DAMN!

    Anyone that doesn’t think that Dak is assistant GM and was the final decision re: Dez getting bounced is crazy.

    This is how I think it went down (no inside info at play here):

    Jerry Jones: Hey Dak, let me bounce something off you. Let me know if you have a problem with any of this. We’re considering waiving Dez…

    Dak: Do it! Do it now! Dak Don’t need Dez. Dak is Dak. And Dak needs some room for Dak to operate. Dak! Dak! Dak!

    Jerry Jones: Okay! I was gonna say we’re considering waiving Dez and bringing him back on a more team friendly deal, in order to get you more weapons, but okay. He’s gone.

    Something like that…

  4. The Cowboys did lose some key players, no question. So did most teams. And you do need to focus on what you have, not what you don’t have.

    That’s why the Cowboys are not focusing on the GM position.

  5. The most mediocre QB on the most mediocre team with the most mediocre coach with a megalomaniacal owner (this owner, by the way, is friends with the worst president ever).

