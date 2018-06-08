Dak Prescott: I like what we have

Getty Images

When the Cowboys’ locker room opened to the media earlier this week, it was Jourdan Lewis, not Orlando Scandrick, and Dak Prescott, not Jason Witten, who were leading conversations.

The names have changed but leaders remain, Prescott insists.

“There’s definitely still some big voices in that locker room,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s definitely a lot of energy in that locker room. That’s part of being a young team. It’s different, but it’s not bad. It’s actually great.

“There’s a lot of good energy. I like what we have.”

Prescott likes everything about the Cowboys. While everyone outside the locker room is focused on what the Cowboys lost in Dez Bryant, Scandrick and Witten, Prescott instead focuses on what they have.

The organized team activities gave Prescott a chance to work with his new receivers and tight ends, including Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.

“We got a good feel for one another,” Prescott said. “We got a good feel for this offense. We got a good feel for this defense. A great feel for where this team is heading. I liked everything I saw out there.”