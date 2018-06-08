David Johnson out of practice with undisclosed injury

Getty Images

NFL teams aren’t obliged to offer injury reports during OTAs, so the Cardinals aren’t going to — even when one of their best players is on the sidelines.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals running back David Johnson has missed practice time this week with an injury.

The Cardinals offered no details, and new coach Steve Wilks wasn’t going to specify.

“It’s the offseason, and I’m not going to really indulge in injuries or things like that,” Wilks said. “We’re going to talk about the guys that are out there.”

At other points in OTAs, Wilks has said that other players were being held out for precautionary reasons. Johnson watched Thursday’s practice from the sidelines.

He missed 15 games last year after a wrist injury in the opener, but had previously been working in the offseason program, with high expectations for himself.