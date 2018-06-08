David Quessenberry: I’ll be there for Andre Hal any way I can

Getty Images

When Texans safety Andre Hal announced that he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Friday, we noted that his teammate David Quessenberry battled a similar disease in 2014 and returned to play two games for the Texans last season.

Quessenberry’s experience makes him an obvious person for Hal to consult with and lean on as he goes through the treatment process and the offensive lineman said on Friday that he’s willing to do anything he can to help Hal.

“It’s a shock and a terrible thing to go through, but he’s a fighter,” Quessenberry said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s tough. He’s going to give it hell, beat it and come back to play the game he loves. I’m going to be there for him any way I can, and he knows that. It can be beat. He’s going to beat it, come back and accomplish his goal. Andre’s energetic. He’s got passion. He’s a leader. He’s going to need all of that to beat this.”

No amount of advice is going to change the task that lies ahead for Hal, but having someone close by who has been through a similar experience provide a shoulder should be beneficial as Hal keeps up the fight.