Derek Carr thinks Jordy Nelson is rubbing off on other Raiders receivers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jordy Nelson hasn’t played in a game for the Raiders yet, but a couple of months of practice has been enough for quarterback Derek Carr to understand why Aaron Rodgers was so fond of the wideout.

Carr said Nelson “wants to do everything exactly how you want it done” and that attention to detail has left Carr feeling like he knows “why Aaron loved throwing him the ball.” Carr is looking forward to doing the same and he’s also noticed the impact that Nelson is having on the rest of the receiving corps.

“When you add a guy like that, it just trickles down throughout the whole room of guys just their study habits,” Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You see Jordy off to the side when another group is in, if you just look over there, he is probably just telling somebody something about a route or a technique or a coverage. He’s very smart. He can read coverage like a quarterback.”

The Raiders are betting that Nelson’s smarts and the change of scenery will help him bounce back from a disappointing 2017 season with the Packers. If that happens and his presence helps spark a rebound for Amari Cooper as well, the move will go down as a major positive for the Raiders.

8 responses to “Derek Carr thinks Jordy Nelson is rubbing off on other Raiders receivers

  1. Pretty sure that was the thinking behind signing him. Crabtree does not set a good example for Cooper, so they went out and got a guy who would. Another great move by Reggie and Gruden. Man can’t wait for this season to begin

  3. You’d think WRs understand that if they cater to their QB they’re more likely to get the ball.

  5. Jordy Nelson was such a pro and very hard worker at perfecting his craft.
    The single biggest reason why he’s on an NFL roster, and Dez is not.
    He will still be quite effective on and off the field for the Raiders this year.
    His presence will be greatly missed in the Packers’ locker room.

  6. Vargas doesn’t know what he’s talking about, Jordy still separates because he’s an excellent route runner and has great instincts. He never was a speedster. One down year where his starting QB misses half the year and suddenly he’s bad now LOL casual fans.

  7. I’m sure Jon Gruden had no idea that was going to happen. There are lots of things about a football player that can’t be weighed or measured with an instrument.

