Duke Johnson: “I can honestly say it should be different” this year

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t made the postseason since 2002. They haven’t had a winning season since 2007. They haven’t made it out of the cellar in the AFC North since 2010.

Will the Browns be better? Will they be good? Will they make the postseason? Will they win more than one game?

“I truly believe if we can stay healthy and commit and follow our quarterback Tyrod [Taylor], and going into game one, I really believe this is a different look and different team,” Browns running back Duke Johnson said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve been part of one win in the last two seasons. This is the time of year when everyone likes to say ‘we look better, we’re different’ but I can honestly say that it should be different.”

Johnson, who signed his $15.6 million contract extension Friday, and his teammates can’t wait for the season after General Manager John Dorsey’s offseason additions.

“We’re excited because we see the potential,” Johnson said. “We see the talent that we have and things we can do come this season if we just stick to it, everyone stays healthy. We see the the things that Tyrod was able to do in Buffalo and we see what Jarvis [Landry] has done since he’s been in the league so we’re just excited for bringing guys on this offense that can help us make plays and score more points and win more games.”