Friday morning one-liners

Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin has more time to learn the playbook this year.

A look at the Dolphins’ cornerback competition.

TE Troy Niklas is hoping to kickstart his career with the Patriots.

Jets rookie OL Dakoda Shepley had a part in the new Deadpool movie.

Several Ravens players will be playing cornhole for charity.

Former Bengals T Anthony Munoz weighed in on Terrell Owens skipping the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A trailer for the Browns’ appearance on Hard Knocks has been released.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger signed on for another year of weekly radio appearances.

The Texans are excited about having a healthy WR Will Fuller.

Are the Colts really unconcerned about QB Andrew Luck?

The Jaguars may not see WR Julian Edelman when they face the Patriots early in the season.

A look at how QB Marcus Mariota is fitting into the Titans offense.

Which new Broncos have shown well during OTAs?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explained his decision to pass on endorsements.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa offers his evaluation of his brother Nick’s play.

Creating turnovers appears to be a focus for the Raiders this year.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he doesn’t know if G Zack Martin will be at mandatory minicamp.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur will tell riders to get on their horses at the Belmont this weekend.

Eagles WR Greg Ward is OK after a scary moment in practice.

LB Preston Smith is heading into a contract year with Washington.

The Bears are feeling the energy of new coach Matt Nagy.

CB Teez Tabor is aiming for a bigger role with the Lions.

Packers special teams coach Ron Zook hopes changing the rules for kickoffs will keep the play in the game.

Vikings C Pat Elflein expects to be full go at training camp.

What lessons did the Falcons learn during OTAs?

Panthers DT Kendrick Norton has a chip on his shoulder about being drafted with the 242nd pick.

Saints T Ryan Ramczyk has continued to play at a high level.

Said Buccaneers DE Vinny Curry, “I don’t have the plays down pat. But you watch me, and something is going to stand out from me every day. Something. Just keep adding every day. It’s like having a bank account. All you’re doing is depositing checks. So when that first game comes, or Philadelphia comes rolling in here Week 2, make that withdrawal.”

Cardinals LB Josh Bynes learned lessons from Ray Lewis and Ed Reed in Baltimore.

Ten observations from the Rams’ final OTA.

Will TE George Kittle make a bigger impact for the 49ers this season?

Chris Carson is trying to hold onto a piece of the Seahawks running back job.