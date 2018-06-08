Giants exec hoping to add Triple Crown to his Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Chris Mara has been around winners.

Saturday, he hopes to be able to be able to translate his football success to the track.

Mara, the Giants part-owner and senior vice president of player personnel, is also part of the ownership group of Justify, who will run for the Triple Crown at Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

And after Justify won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, there’s a little something extra on the line.

“It’s a similar excitement,” Mara said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “I probably jumped a little higher when we won the Super Bowl, but it’s close. Obviously with the Giants, being an owner and an employee, there’s a lot more satisfaction because you put a lot of work into it. You’re there for the disappointment, too, when you take the blame when there’s a [lousy] year like last year. But the high is the same. The exhilaration of winning is the same.”

Mara’s already the only person to own part of a Super Bowl winning team (four times) and two of the three most prestigious horse races of the year. “But it would sound better,” he said, “if it was a Super Bowl and a Triple Crown.”

Mara knows that even though Justify is a heavy favorite, there are many factors which could complicate things.

“There’s a lot of luck involved, and these horses can be pretty fragile, so there’s a lot of disappointment in this sport,” Mara said. “But when you get to this stage right now, it makes up for it all.”

Prior to this year, the best finish any of Mara’s horses has posted in a Triple Crown was a fourth in the Belmont. But this year he has something special on his hands. He’ll also have plenty of company, as Giants coach Pat Shurmur will be with him and will give the “riders up” call before the race.