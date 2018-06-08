Hall of Fame covers travel/lodging expenses, but not the inductee’s party

Getty Images

That theory regarding the real reason for the decision of receiver Terrell Owens to not show up for the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony may have some merit.

As explained on Thursday night, Hall of Fame weekend can be an expensive proposition, from travel expenses for the inductee and his entourage to lodging expenses for the inductee and his entourage to a party that can become lavish, and thus very pricey.

We’ve picked up a little factual information that supports that theory, to a certain extent. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Hall of Fame covers the travel and lodging expenses for the Hall of Famer and those accompanying him. (Surely, there’s a limit to that; otherwise, the Hall of Famer could invite everyone he’s ever known.) The Hall of Fame, however, doesn’t pay for the party. And given the lavish Justin Timberlake-headlined bash that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw for himself in 2017, the bar has been set at a level that few Hall of Famers can begin to match without outside help.

The Hall of Fame would have tried to help Owens with the party expenses if he’d asked, but apparently he didn’t. The sense has been that Owens felt disrespected by being passed over twice before getting in (indeed, he skipped out on the TV appearances held in the aftermath of securing enshrinement in February), but it wasn’t until after he went to Canton that Owens decided not to return.

So confusion lingers regarding the real reason for T.O.’s looming no-show. It could be that no one was willing to pay for the party. It could be that Owens realized that, when it was time to put together the list of people who would be accompanying him for the weekend, not many names would have been on it. It could just be Owens being Owens.

Regardless of the reason(s), Owens won’t be going, and he’s fully within his rights not to go. The fact that so many people are upset about it underscores the fact that the only opinion that matters is his.