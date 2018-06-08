Hall of Fame voter: I would have snubbed T.O. if I’d known he wouldn’t show up

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
One of the most vocal opponents of Terrell Owens’ Hall of Fame candidacy has a new retroactive basis for opposing Owens’ induction.

Gary Myers, formerly of the New York Daily News, was at the front end of the bashing of Owens that occurred when voters snubbed him twice for enshrinement. In the aftermath of Owens’ decision not to show up for the Hall of Fame ceremony, Myers has a new basis for trying to keep Owens out.

“Terrell Owens informed Pro Football HOF he’s not attending induction ceremony,” Myers said in a Thursday tweet that has since been deleted. “Unprecedented. Classy guy. If I knew he would not show up, I would have voted for somebody who would have. T.O was not happy it took until third year to get in. Don’t know reason he’s not showing up.”

It wasn’t just that it took Owens three tries to get in. Plenty of guys need three tries to get in, including Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. But when Irvin didn’t make it on his first or second try, none of the voters felt compelled to say anything other than, “Only five modern-era candidates get in each year, which means that many eventual Hall of Famers will have to wait.”

And they could have said other things. After all, Irvin stabbed a teammate in the neck with scissors. But it’s Owens, not Irvin, who has the “bad teammate” label routinely applied to him.

“The bottom line on T.O. is he was so disruptive,” Myers said after Owens was overlooked the first time, in early 2016. “[H]e tore teams apart. . . . He’s a Hall of Fame player that five teams couldn’t wait to get rid of. So what does that tell you about how disruptive he was?”

Apart from the fact that the “couldn’t wait to get rid of” Owens take is deeply flawed, the exercise remains gratuitous and, in light of the fact that he eventually got in, odd. By obsessing over trumped-up narratives and downplaying the finest moment of his career before eventually letting him in — possibly in response to the enormous pressure to relent — the voters have created a sense that Owens is only reluctantly welcome, and that he’s not truly as worthy as the rest of the Hall of Famers.

Owens gets it, and it could be (should be) one of the reasons why he doesn’t want to attend the ceremony. Myers’ admission that his vote on Owens’ eligibility would have been influenced by knowledge of his willingness to show up for the enshrinement could be (should be) a basis for the Hall of Fame to consider whether Myers should continue to have a vote.

  3. Getting in is supposed to be based on his career, not if he is willing to show up for a photo op.

  5. TO was a first Ballot HOF’er.

    The Hall of Very Good is lucky to have him it there. He should be put in a special wing along with the other True Hall of Famers.

    Separate from all the Very Good Politically correct people.

  6. TO is a turd, but the process of voting him to the hall of fame should be based on his stats not how the writer personally feels about him.

  10. I love it. All those HOF voters are so full of themselves making him wait two years and judging his character and “worthiness”. Now he’s making them look stupid.

    I’ve always hated the HOF. Who needs those guys to validate your career accomplishments. It really means nothing.

  11. I love how you try to downplay the fact all the teams he played for could not wait to get rid of him. the fact he played for 5 teams and caused problems with all them is not misleading in any way. he was a good player but a jerk! the hall should not even mention his name or show his statue during the ceremony, let the focus be on the guys who showed up.

  12. Why exactly? Is “showing up” an essential part of being inducted into the HOF? And here I thought it was to honor the player’s performance on the field when he was an active NFL player

  14. This is exactly why T.O is not going. He knows he was being put through the ringer by the media and voters based on his personality, and he is not giving these same folks the satisfaction of thinking he now owes them something.

    His career is without a doubt HOF. He is a part of probably three of the top 50 moments in NFL history, aside from his top 3 statistics of all time.

    – Garrison Hearst 94Yd Overtime TD run where Owens blocks 5 dudes, including 80 yards down the field.
    – TD catch from Steve Young in playoffs vs. Packers
    – Superbowl over 100 yards on a broken ankle

    It’s also sad at the same time. Owens never connected with any fan base, and as a result, doesn’t have a team to really identify completely with, so it may have made for an awkward moment without hoards of fans cheering him on.

  15. Wow! Gary Myers and his little gang of T.O. haters should be relieved of their duties immediately! I’m liking T.O’s decision more and more each day!

  17. Patrick says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:29 am
    Maybe athletes should decide who gets in rather than petty loser writers?
    —-
    Seriously? Have you seen the annual players top 100 list?

  18. They should take that guys voting rights away. Getting in the hall should be based on the players career, not based on “sending messages” or vendetta’s

  20. ” Myers’ admission that his vote on Owens’ eligibility would have been influenced by knowledge of his willingness to show up for the enshrinement could be (should be) a basis for the Hall of Fame to consider whether Myers should continue to have a vote.”
    *******************
    This sums it up. Owens is right if he’s nubbing them. He deserved to be a first ballet inductee, on merit. But despite that, voters didn’t/don’t like him and now it’s his turn.

  21. Knew this kind of backlash would be coming. Unfortunately the big loser from all this will be any future HOF candidates who are very talented who have off-the-field issues.

  22. his induction should have nothing to do with if he wants to show up. Lots of guys are dead before they get in. That is a personal choice. If he was endeared by his teammates as some people want to tell you forget how he left every situation. If he was so great teams would have tried to keep him but in the end he was never worth the headache. 4-8 in the playoffs with only really 1 outstanding game. Put up great regular season numbers when he wasn’t holding out or tearing up the team. Wouldn’t want him anywhere near my team.

  23. I don’t understand why this is a headline. Is it not common knowledge that HOF eligibility includes off the field actions? I’m not saying it SHOULD be but when you let the press decide who is a HOFer of course they’re going to consider player interaction on and off the field. You want to fix the problem, hand over the voting process to select players and coaches and individuals who are actually IN the HOF.

  24. 6thsense10 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:41 am
    Patrick says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:29 am
    Maybe athletes should decide who gets in rather than petty loser writers?
    —-
    Seriously? Have you seen the annual players top 100 list?

    ————

    That list is chosen by the players themselves. Nice try.

  25. That’s really quite a lot of bitterness and vindictiveness coming from T.O. He’s also famous. He surely will be part of the Trump administration by the end of the year.

  26. It’s also sad at the same time. Owens never connected with any fan base, and as a result, doesn’t have a team to really identify completely with, so it may have made for an awkward moment without hoards of fans cheering him on.

    ********************
    TO could’ve been Mayor of Philly, what you talking about?

  27. I don’t even know where to begin with the irony that Ray Lewis is getting in in his first year of eligibility vs. TO’s 3rd.

  28. Patrick – 1st they have a veteran committee, 2nd so you wpuld rather give votes to players who likely haven’t even seen certain people play? People seem to forget not all players love the sport they play enough to watch others but guess what writers do and their the same people you read the day after the games.

  29. All these grown men with God complexes. T.O’s career alone is first-ballot HOF worthy. If you don’t like the guy it’s understandable, but to use your disdain to wield power is disgusting.

  30. Mike Golic Jr. said today that “being a good teammate has nothing to do with football.” Seems odd for a Notre Damer to say, but is he right? Is Florio right? Does being a destructive hateful bleep to your teammates, and unquestionably valuing personal acclaim over team success, have anything to do with football, or is Golic Jr. right, is Florio right, that nothing matters but how you personally do on the field?

