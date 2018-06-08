Julian Edelman: I am very sorry

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Word broke on Thursday that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

On Friday, Edelman issued an apologetic statement on his Instagram page that did not delve into any details about what triggered the suspension.

“I am very sorry,” Edelman wrote. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

Trainer Alex Guerrero, who works with Edelman, Tom Brady and other Patriots players, released a statement on Thursday that called the news “disappointing” while adding that anyone suggesting he gave Edelman a banned suspect is “irresponsible and just plain wrong.”

Assuming the suspension is upheld, Edelman will be able to practice and play in the preseason before serving his suspension to start the regular season.

  12. Im often curious to know how many guys knew they took something illegal or really were just being extremely stupid and didnt know exactly what they are taking.

    Im going to say 90% know what they have taken. Too high too low – what yall think

  13. Here is my theory:

    Caveat: He cheated, I believe that firmly

    Julian, faced with the prospect of not being ready to the 2018 season, knowingly took a banned substance to help him heal from that catastrophic injury. With the outcome being he would get caught and sitting out 4 games is better than missing a whole season.

    My money is on HGH … the banned list is not just steroids.

    CC: Rodney Harrison
    CC Peyton Manning

  16. Anyone remember Rodney Harrison? Did you take HGH? Yep!! I had to heal fast and show them I could still play and at 32 I got a 6 million dollar contract! I can see the same thing happening here.

  17. BuffaloSportsTown says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm
    Banned substances dont change. Tests do.

    ————————-

    Correct. But, Peyton Manning’s undetectable CHinese HGH was so good, it clearly never registered, which is why the pathetic cover up by Goodell is such a joke and so obvious.

    Article 46 literally vanished during that entire time as Goodell was willing to double down, be exposed in court framing Brady and the Pats, and then have the balls to claim Article 46 is why he can do whatever he wants, when he wants, to who he wants to do it to.

    I would say Edelman wanted to get back faster, which is always the case off a rehab with those who make that decision. And, it’s a stupid one at that.

    I don’t really get it, because it’s not worth all the hard work you’ve put into your career.

  19. Let’s face facts. Most of these guys do this, he just didn’t get it out of his system fast enough. But it’s kinda funny when Pats fans act as if it’s and indignation to their superior knowledge of the game because the cheater is a genius…

  21. No need to apologize. The NFL bans so many over the counter supplements that it’s hard to keep up. Their are also many NFL supplements that unfortunately have been tainted which can also result in a positive test

  24. “Very sorry” that’s wonderful, glad you are man enough to admit you did something wrong unlike your QB. Bravo to you Julian!

    However, you say you are sorry and yet you are appealing the suspension. So you admit you did it, but don’t think you should be suspended for it? So who told you to appeal it? Bill? Tom? Or Robert?

    All 3? Ok that makes sense. I believe you.

  25. Will wait until the appeal is heard.. probably not HGH, as anyone with a serious injury will certainly be monitored for that…

    Could be as simple as a GNC product or as sophisticated as something he took and was told it could never be detected..

    Or just a false positive.. stay tuned.

  26. trubiscuitbears34
    Jun 8, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
    Im often curious to know how many guys knew they took something illegal or really were just being extremely stupid and didnt know exactly what they are taking.

    Im going to say 90% know what they have taken. Too high too low – what yall think

    ————————————————————

    Too low. An elite athlete knows exactly the contents of everything that he/she puts into their body. If they don’t, then they pay folks ridiculous amounts of money to know for them. No such thing as an “accident.”

  28. Just a question here. Not pertaining only to the pats. But shouldn’t these teams doctors, nutrionists, therapists and trainers know what’s banned and what isn’t? That’s what they’re paid for.

  29. camsbiggestfan says:
    June 8, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    No need to apologize. The NFL bans so many over the counter supplements that it’s hard to keep up. Their are also many NFL supplements that unfortunately have been tainted which can also result in a positive test

    ——————

    Very true, but you have to be responsible. These guys get paid millions and are adults. You have access to numerous trainers and doctors. Ask them if it’s ok to take. Not hard.

  31. They really need to look at this policy. I’m not a Patriots fan, but some of these suspensions are getting ridiculous. Obviously there’s a need for a substance policy, but we’re not talking about steroids anymore here. In many cases, these are over-the-counter products that contain trace amounts of banned ingredients. This isn’t cheating. Stupidity maybe…but not cheating.

  33. “You can stick your sorries in a sack, mister!”

    Nothing to see here.

    Another patsy caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

    In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.

  34. Employee: Hey I’ve got something that will help me work better, work longer and subsequently make 5 times more money than I would have otherwise made.

    Co-worker: No I’m not interested in ANY of that.

    —–Said by Nobody EVER

  35. dimi1919 says:
    Just a question here. Not pertaining only to the pats. But shouldn’t these teams doctors, nutrionists, therapists and trainers know what’s banned and what isn’t? That’s what they’re paid for.
    ===

    The NFL provides every single player and every team with both a list of banned substances, and a list of supplements known to contain any of them. Every player is given a hotline number to call if he has a question about the contents of any legal or over-the-counter supplement he is considering taking.
    I don’t doubt it’s possible for a normally safe or cleared supplement to somehow become tainted with a banned substance during the manufacturing process, but I also believe that’s extremely rare. The vast majority of guys who test positive either knew exactly what they were ingesting and thought they could get away with it, or they couldn’t be bothered to use the resources at their disposal to find out if what they were taking was safe.
    Either way, no excuses. In the vast majority of cases the responsibility falls directly on the players; not on their teams, their doctors, their trainers or their nutritionists, but on them.

  36. Ha story of everyone that needs help in life…I’m sorry but,,,, if I could count the times an apology is followed with some reason the punishment should not exist, it really was someone else’s fault or it’s not who I am I.

  37. “…nothing like this has ever happened.” Is that code for I’ve never been caught.

    Rule of thumb…if you need to inject it, it’s banned. If it’s banned and you take it orally get your head checked cause you’re killing your liver.

