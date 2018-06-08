Julian Edelman: I am very sorry

AP

Word broke on Thursday that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

On Friday, Edelman issued an apologetic statement on his Instagram page that did not delve into any details about what triggered the suspension.

“I am very sorry,” Edelman wrote. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

Trainer Alex Guerrero, who works with Edelman, Tom Brady and other Patriots players, released a statement on Thursday that called the news “disappointing” while adding that anyone suggesting he gave Edelman a banned suspect is “irresponsible and just plain wrong.”

Assuming the suspension is upheld, Edelman will be able to practice and play in the preseason before serving his suspension to start the regular season.