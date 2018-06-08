Leonard Floyd will be 100 percent when the Bears open training camp

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s has had more than his share of injuries in his first two seasons, but he’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.

“I feel great,” Floyd said. “I’ve been up here the whole offseason, working hard, trying to get back in shape, trying to get my leg right so I can be ready for the season. I’m ready to get to training camp, put the pads on and see how I do.”

The Bears took Floyd with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he has missed 10 games so far in his two-year NFL career. Last year he was lost for the season in November with a knee injury, and he has also had head and neck injuries.

But even though Floyd will turn 26 in September and still hasn’t done everything the Bears were expecting when they made him a Top 10 draft pick, they still believe he has the potential to be a big part of their defense. He’ll show wheat he can do in training camp.