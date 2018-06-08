Lions to practice with Raiders, Giants this summer

AP

When Lions coach Matt Patricia was on the Patriots coaching staff, the team often held joint practices with other teams during training camp and he said in April that he wanted to do the same thing in Detroit.

Patricia’s wish has been granted. The Lions announced on Friday that they will hold practices with the Raiders and Giants this summer.

The Lions will travel to Napa to work with the Raiders at their training camp on August 7 and 8 before they play a preseason game in Oakland on August 10. They’ll host practices with the Giants from August 14-16 and then play a game at Ford Field on August 17.

Patricia called joint practices “situations that are advantageous to help you evaluate your team” in April and the Lions were in favor of them before his arrival as they’ve worked with the Steelers and Colts the last two years.