Malcolm Mitchell only doing conditioning work at Patriots’ OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

It hasn’t been a great offseason for the Patriots’ passing game.

New England quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have both skipped voluntary workouts, wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension, and there are also indications that wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell hasn’t recovered as quickly as hoped from last year’s knee injury.

Mitchell missed all of last season because of his knee, and ESPN reported that he hadn’t been spotted on the field during Organized Team Activities. NESN reported that Mitchell was on the field, but only off to the side doing conditioning work, not participating in the full practice.

A 2016 fourth-round pick who showed promise as a rookie, Mitchell’s knee injury seemed to linger longer than the Patriots were expecting in 2017: When they initially put him on injured reserve, there were reports that he could be designated for return later in the season, but that never happened.

Now the Patriots are still waiting for Mitchell to be a full participant. They’ll have to hope he’s good to go when the season starts in three months.

6 responses to “Malcolm Mitchell only doing conditioning work at Patriots’ OTAs

  1. Yup. Between Edelman’s stupidity (he must have thought that he was a Manning), Mitchell’s knee problem, and Brady and Gronk skipping OTAs, it looks like the Pats are doomed to representing the AFC in the Super Bowl again in February 2019.

    Sure does stink being a Pats fan in the 21st century. Isn’t that right fellow Pats fans? 🙂

  2. Two things:

    1) ESPN shoudl permanently be referred to as NESN. I like that better.

    2) @whywerule: Pats cheating is getting stale and predictable. If your boys don’t find a new way to cheat the system the Pats are gonna crash hard eventually.

  6. I really like this kid, & pulling for the young man to make the team, but if he can’t get on the field & contribute then all that really doesn’t matter….my guess is that IF he has the potential to return say mid season from IR
    the Pats May roll the dice….. if it looks worse I’d expect an outright cut & perhaps injury settlement…..
    Before I’d cut ANY of the other guys trying to make the team, I’d want him on IR or out there practicing to make sure he can hold up…….
    MAYBE even explore the Dez B. Situation & see if he’s willing to do a 1 year “prove it “deal w/incentives
    …..MAYBE!!!!
    Personally I really hope he is a full go this year!!!!
    Go Malcolm!!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

