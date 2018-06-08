Michael Thomas quietly becoming one of best at his position

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas made 92 catches for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. His second season was just as good, or better, with 104 catches for 1,245 yards and five touchdowns. So what does his third season hold?

“Just keep going,” Thomas said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins made the All-Pro team at receiver last season. Julio Jones and Adam Thielen made the second team. Brown has played eight seasons, Hopkins five, Jones seven and Thielen four.

Thomas is close to joining the “elite” conversation.

“I feel like that will come,” Thomas said. “When you look at the guys that are the top receivers in the league, they’ve all played multiple years ahead of me. I feel like I’m staying consistent. It’s [two years into my career], so everybody wants to see what I’m going to do next. I feel like that’s what makes it fun. That’s what I live for, to be able to take that next step and then see what [people] say.

“Once the numbers line up, I’ll be right there with the best of them.”

The additions of Cameron Meredith in free agency and Tre'Quan Smith as a third-round draft pick should help Thomas continue to do what he does.