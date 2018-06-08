Nate Holley joins twin brother Nick on Rams roster

Getty Images

The Rams will have a new player on the practice field when they wrap up their offseason program with a three-day minicamp next week.

Defensive back Nate Holley is new to the team, but he’s a very familiar face to one of the other players on the 90-man roster. The Rams signed Nate’s twin brother Nick as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason.

The Holley brothers both attended Kent State, where Nate compiled 424 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. His brother played quarterback, running back and wide receiver in college and is trying to make the Rams as a running back.

With both Holleys on the Rams roster, there are now four sets of twin brothers playing for the same team around the NFL. Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin play for the Seahawks while Devin and Jason McCourty are on the Patriots roster with Cody and Jacob Hollister.