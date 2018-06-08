Packers special teams coach predicts more returns

Getty Images

The NFL has changed the rules for kickoffs in hopes of curbing what they refer to as “the most dangerous play in the game.”

But one special teams coach thinks the changes will actually result in more returns, not fewer.

“I think it’s going to be interesting,” Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think there’s a lot of people wondering about how it’s going to be. Thankfully, we have at least what we think it’s going to be now, the rules and so forth, (so) we’re able to work on it. You’re probably going to see, in my opinion — it’s just my opinion — but more returns.”

Zook said the elimination of the running start will be a benefit to returners and make teams more likely to bring the ball out, though it remains to be seen whether the changes solve the injury problem on the play. He also said he didn’t think the end result would be the extinction of the play, as some feel to be inevitable.

“I don’t think they are trying to phase it out,” Zook said. “It’s an exciting play — but it is one that we have to make sure that we’re making it safer. And I think with all the engineering and all the things that they’re doing, they’re going to accomplish that.”

The changes also include the elimination of the two-man wedge by the return team and other alignment issues, including a rule mandating that five players set up on either side of the ball to prevent overloads.